J&K: LeT terror module busted; 4 including 2 terrorists arrested

Srinagar, Nov 22 The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module by arresting two active terrorists and their two associates in Bandipora, officials said on Tuesday.

"Bandipora Police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force during a cordon and search operation launched at Gundbal Nursery arrested two active terrorists linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT," police said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Musaib Mir a.k.a. Moya, a resident of Rakh Hajin; and Arafat Farooq Wagey a.k.a. Dr. Adil, a resident of Gulshnabad Hajin.

Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 rifle, one AK-56 riffle, four AK series magazines, RDX powder, detonators, IED mechanism circuit, remote control, loose wire, iron pipes etc., have been recovered from their possession.

The two arrested terror associates have been identified as Imran Majeed Mir a.k.a. Jaffar Bhaie, a resident of Wangipora Sumbal; and Suraya Rashid Wani a.k.a. Senty, a resident of Wahab Parray Mohalla Hajin, along with two hand grenades and other incriminating materials, a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module was being handled by LeT terrorist commander a.k.a. Samama a.k.a. Babar from Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The module was directed to carry out substantial attacks on civil and security forces to instil fear in the minds of general public.

They were also tasked to carry out a powerful IED blast at any crowded public place to cause maximum civilian casualties thereby averting a major tragedy.

"The local public has appreciated the timely arrest of the Pakistan-handled terror module," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor