J&K: Marginal improvement in night temperature, snowfall eludes Valley's plains

Srinagar, Jan 7 The minimum temperature improved marginally across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as Srinagar city recorded minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius, Katra town 6.2, Batote 3.1, Banihal 2.3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that, except for a few feeble Western Disturbances causing light snowfall in the higher reaches, weather in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to remain cold, cloudy and generally dry till January 20.

The absence of a major snowfall in the Valley and the absence of this season's first snowfall in the plains have caused a lot of concern among the people, as the prospects of better fruit, agriculture and potable water in the hot summer months depend totally on a heavy winter snowfall.

What has added to the worries of Kashmiris is that the 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, the 'Chillai Kalan', which started on December 21, will end on January 30.

If there is no major snowfall during the remaining period of the Chillai Kalan, then the snowfall in February and March is going to be of little significance.

The snowfall in February and March is not long-lasting, as it melts quickly without replenishing the perennial water reservoirs up in the mountains.

It is these perennial water reservoirs that sustain various water bodies in Jammu and Kashmir during the summer months.

The cold and dry weather in the Valley has been affecting the locals.

Chest and heart specialists have advised people with a history of chest and heart ailments to take extra precautions.

Elderly people and children have been advised not to venture out of their homes till 10 a.m. as the morning chill aggravates their condition.

