J&K Muslim Conference's both factions declared unlawful associations
By IANS | Published: February 28, 2024 08:22 PM2024-02-28T20:22:07+5:302024-02-28T20:25:03+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 28 A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared ...
Srinagar, Feb 28 A day after extending the ban on the local Jamaat-e-Islami, the Centre on Wednesday declared both factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful associations.
In a post on X, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said: "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.
"These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. PM @narendramodi Ji's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences".
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app