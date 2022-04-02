J&K: Officers discuss the overall security scenario in the valley

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh called an officer's meeting on Saturday to discuss and review the overall security scenario of the Union Territory (UT).

During the interaction, the officers discussed various aspects of security and counter-terrorist operations and the security of the National Highway.

The overall situation pertaining to the Line of Control and the hinterland was also discussed. Steps that are being taken for sustainable peace in UT were also discussed, stated an official release.

The DGP on the occasion extended his appreciation for the coordinated performance of the Police, Army and other security forces in strengthening peace and order and added that the mission was to consolidate peace and normalcy and foil all anti-peace attempts.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General-Officer-Commander-in-Chief (GOC-in-C )Northern Command, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary- Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Reasi-Udhampur Range, Dr Vinod Kumar- Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udhampur were present during the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor