J&K official held for accepting bribe
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2022 04:06 PM2022-03-30T16:06:49+5:302022-03-30T16:15:14+5:30
Srinagar, March 30 The J&K Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an official of the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) for demanding and accepting bribe.
ACB sources said a complaint was received wherein the complainant had alleged that Muzaffar Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority, was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for releasing his payments for the work done.
"A trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap and caught Muzaffar Ahmad Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development authority (PDA) Anantnag district, redhanded while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20000/- from the complainant.
"The officer has been arrested and further investigation is going on," sources said.
