J&K official held for accepting bribe

Srinagar, March 30 The J&K Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested an official of the Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA) for demanding and accepting bribe.

ACB sources said a complaint was received wherein the complainant had alleged that Muzaffar Ahmad Dada, Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development Authority, was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for releasing his payments for the work done.

"A trap team was constituted, which laid a successful trap and caught Muzaffar Ahmad Executive Engineer, Pahalgam Development authority (PDA) Anantnag district, redhanded while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20000/- from the complainant.

"The officer has been arrested and further investigation is going on," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor