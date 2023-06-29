J&K police attach properties of drug smugglers in Baramulla

Srinagar, June 29, Taking action to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties worth lakhs of rupees belonging drug smugglers in Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.The police have attached an under construction house on land measuring 10 marlas at Main Mohalla Pattan belonging to Barakat Ali Main, after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

"Our investigation proved that the said immovable property was used for drugs trafficking by Barakat Ali Main," the policesaid.

Similarly, the police attached a Hyundai i10 car belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik, a resident of Kalantra Payeen, after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities.

