J&K Police Caution People on Digital Privacy Issues

Srinagar, Feb 27 J&K Police on Tuesday raised an alarm over digital privacy issues urging people to fortify online defences.

In response to growing concerns over online privacy and security, Cyber Police Kashmir has issued warnings about the risks of sharing personal information online. Police highlighted the importance of adjusting social media privacy settings and refraining from sharing sensitive details.

In an X-post cyber police Kashmir said, “Keep your settings private, protect your information by adjusting social media privacy settings. Limit who can see your posts and profile.

“Keep your pictures private and control who views your photos. Adjust privacy settings to protect personal images from unauthorized access.

“Don’t share personal information/details online: Safeguard your privacy. Refrain from sharing sensitive details on social media.”

The cyber police have been receiving an increasing number of complaints wherein people alleged online fraud through fake calls and withdrawal from bank accounts due to inadvertent disclosure of personal data.

