J&K Police conducts raids in Valley against people linked with banned JeI, those suspected of terror links

Srinagar, Nov 27 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police on Thursday carried out raids in various districts of the Valley against people suspected of having terror links and those belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation.

These raids were conducted in a coordinated manner in Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kulgam by the police, officials said.

“In Shopian district the raids were specifically focussed on people linked with the Jamaat-e-Islami organisation and various properties owner by the JeI and people linked to this banned organisation.

“These raids are part of the wider operation to dismantle the support system of terrorism by identifying, isolating and disabling the financial and logistical support system.

“The operations are also planned against regrouping of terror Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and the sympathisers”, officials said.

J&K Police and the security forces across the UT have started aggressive anti-terrorist operations focussed on terrorists, their OGWs, sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money racket and other unlawful financial activities.

It is believed that funds generated by such unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

J&K has a 740-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and a 240-km-long International Border (IB).

The LoC is situated in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of the Valley and in Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu district.

The IB is situated in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. The Army guards the LoC and the Border Security Force (BSF) guards the IB.

The forces deployed on the LoC and the IB guard against infiltration, trans border smuggling, drone activity etc.

In the hinterland, anti-terrorist operations are entrusted to local police and the security forces.

During the security review meeting chaired by the J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha which was attended by the Indian Army, police, paramilitary, Intelligence and civil officers, the LG laid stress on dismantling the support system of terrorism.

