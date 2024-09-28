J&K: Police head constable killed, ASI injured in Kathua encounter

Jammu, Sep 28 A policeman was killed and a junior police officer injured on Saturday in a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district.

“A head constable of J&K police was killed and an assistant sub-inspector was injured in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua district today. The injured assailant sub-inspector was immediately shifted to the hospital. The operation in the area against the terrorists is underway,” officials said.

In another encounter between the security forces and the terrorists in the Adigam area of Valley’s Kulgam district, two terrorists were killed and five security men including the additional SP of Kulgam district and four army soldiers were injured.

Officials said that the two slain terrorists in the Adigam area encounter were affiliated with LeT/TRF.

“They have been identified as Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri, son of Nazir Ahmad, resident of Khampora Sarai, Chadoora, Budgam and Umais Wani, a resident of Chawalgam, Kulgam,” officially said.

Terrorists believed to be hardcore foreign mercenaries, have carried out hit-and-run attacks against the army, local police and civilians in the hilly districts of Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi of Jammu division during the last three to four months.

After carrying out ambushes against the army and others in the hilly areas, the terrorists would escape into the densely foliaged and forested areas of these hilly districts.

To thwart the tactics of the terrorists, over 4000 soldiers drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare were deployed in the mountain tops and densely forested areas of the Jammu division. After this revised strategy by the security forces, terrorist attacks in these districts have drastically come down.

With their ubiquitous presence in these areas, the security forces have been able to establish contact (engage terrorists in gunfights) in these areas.

five terrorists have been killed so far after the security forces revisited their strategy to meet the challenge posed by the foreign mercenaries.

