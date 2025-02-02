J&K Police lodge FIR against fraudster, five unauthorised labs seized

Srinagar, Feb 2 Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Sunday lodged an FIR against a fraudster while five unauthorised dental laboratories were sealed in Pulwama town.

Officials said police in Sopore town acted swiftly against fraudulent activity by filing a case against Basharat Mehraj Shah, also known as Basharat Molvi.

He is accused of tricking Mehraj Ahmad Sheikh into paying a Rs 25,000 bribe, promising to secure the release of Sheikh's phone, which had been seized by law enforcement agencies for analysis.

An FIR has been registered at police station Dangiwacha under the applicable legal provisions and the investigation has been started.

Police have also issued an advisory to the public asking them to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities. Citizens are cautioned not to fall victim to scams and fraudulent schemes, which can lead to financial losses and other serious consequences.

Meanwhile, authorities in Pulwama town have shut down five unauthorised dental laboratories including those in Murran and the main town of Pulwama for operating without valid licenses.

"The crackdown follows complaints regarding the unhygienic conditions and the employment of unqualified technical staff at these facilities.

"Medical Department officials acted after multiple complaints were received. Some of these labs were even operating out of residential houses prompting officials to consider legal proceedings, not only against the lab owners but also against the landlords who provided them space," officials said.

Chief Medical Officer Pulwama district, Tehmena did not disclose the names of the sealed labs. She said that dental labs are responsible for manufacturing artificial teeth and dental covers making it essential for them to meet hygiene and qualification standards.

It must be recalled that in the recent past, officials of the Medical Department have acted against quacks, who have been treating people for many years without any certified qualification.

One such quack Qadir Reshi, had established a "clinic" in his house in Sadpora Bala in the Harwan area of Srinagar district. He would prescribe and dispense so-called herbal medicines in addition to claiming to be a spiritual healer.

His stocks of so-called medicines were seized and his clinic was sealed. He had been running his spiritual cum herbal medicine clinic for more than 30.

