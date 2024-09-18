J&K polls: First-time voters seek jobs, development

New Delhi, Sep 18 As voting was underway for the first phase of the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, many first-time voters expressed hope for a change, particularly in addressing key issues like unemployment and regional development.

After a decade without elections, young voters in constituencies like Kulgam are casting their ballots with excitement, eager to see new leadership that prioritises their concerns.

Aryan Jamwal (22), a first-time voter from Kulgam Constituency expressed his expectations from the leader he voted for.

"This is my first opportunity to vote in an election, and we are voting for the party we believe can bring change -- one that will create employment and work towards development in our region," he said.

"It’s also my first time voting in the Assembly elections, which are happening after 10 years," said another young voter.

"Voting was very convenient. Although there was a long queue due to the excitement of the people here, I cast my vote comfortably. Everyone votes for the leader they believe will work in their favour and for development, and I did the same," he added.

Mayur, another young voter shared his experience after casting his first vote, he said, "This was my first time voting, and we hope to choose a leader who will work for the youth. It was extraordinary to vote for the first time."

He further highlighted the main issue in his region which is unemployment. "Many young people have to migrate to other places in search of jobs. We hope the leader we voted for will prioritise providing employment," he added.

Meanwhile, emphasising the importance of voting, Komal, another first-time voter, expressed how crucial it is for everyone to participate in the process.

The first phase of the long-awaited elections in the union territory is currently in progress, with seven districts casting their votes on Wednesday. This marks the first Assembly election following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor