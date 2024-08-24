J&K polls: Over 2 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Shopian district

Srinagar, Aug 24 The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian is fully prepared for "a significant, participatory, and inclusive Assembly election during the first phase of voting", scheduled for September 18, an official said on Saturday.

Shopian district is divided into two Assembly constituencies -- Zainapora and Shopian -- with a total of 2,09,039 registered voters.

This electorate includes 1,04,882 males, 1,04,150 females, and 7 transgender voters.

To facilitate the voting process, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 251 polling stations across both constituencies, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Shopian seat has a balanced voter distribution, with a total of 1,00,546 registered voters. This constituency includes 50,748 male voters, 49,793 female voters, and 5 transgender voters.

To accommodate these voters, 122 polling stations have been allocated, underscoring the constituency' importance in the district'selectoral landscape.

Zainapora seat has1,08,493 registered voters, consisting 54,134 males, 54,357 females, and 2 transgender voters.

Meanwhile, Ramban district is also set to engage actively in the electoral process, an official said.

Stretching along 66 km of NH-44 from Nashri to Banihal, the district has registered a total of 2,24,195 voters across its two Assembly constituencies, Ramban and Banihal.

The district's electorate includes 1,16,009 male voters, 1,08,185 female voters, and 1 transgender voter.

A total of 365 polling stations are spread across the two Assembly constituencies, ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Ramban, notable for its balanced voter demographic, has a total of 98,099 registered voters, comprising 50,982 males, 47,116 females, and 1 transgender voter.

To ensure thorough voter access, 171 polling stations have been assigned to this constituency, reflecting its importance in the district's electoral structure.

Banihal stands as the largest constituency in Ramban district, with 1,26,096 registered voters, including 65,027 males and 61,069 females.

The 194 polling stations allocated for Banihal are designed to facilitate a smooth and inclusive voting experience for all registered voters, officials said.

