J&K: Properties worth crores of Pak-based terror handlers attached in Baramulla

Srinagar, June 8 Jammu and Kashmir police, on Saturday, attached properties worth crores in Baramulla district, belonging to two local terror handlers presently based in Pakistan.

Police said that after obtaining attachment order passed by additional sessions court, Baramulla properties (8 Kanals and 4 Marlas) -- land worth crores belonging to two terror handlers based in Pakistan, namely Jaleel Ahmad Rather, son of Gh Mohd, and Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Sonaullah Mir, both residents of Tilgam Baramulla, was attached.

The police also said that the action was taken under Sections of 83 CrPc linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of police station Kreeri.

The property was identified as belonging to terror handlers during the course of the investigation/enquiry conducted by the police.

Acting aggressively against terrorists in Kashmir, police have been attaching their properties after obtaining court orders.

