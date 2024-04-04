J&K: Rs 51.54 lakh cash, liquor valued at Rs 39.63 lakh seized in Kathua

Jammu, April 4 Enforcement agencies in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have seized a significant amount of cash and liquor since the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls, an official said on Wednesday.

The police said in a statement that the enforcement teams, operating across Kathua, intercepted and seized Rs 51.54 lakh in cash along with liquor valued at Rs 39.63 lakh.

"These decisive actions underscore a collective commitment to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. We are continuously working to swiftly and resolutely identify and rectify any breaches of the model code of conduct.

"Such efforts are pivotal in deterring illicit activities that may compromise the democratic process and ensuring that voters can exercise their rights without any external influence or coercion," a police statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor