J&K SEC adds five more disasters to SDRF list

Jammu, Dec 10 J&K State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting for the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has approved for inclusion of five more local disasters to the already notified list of disasters as per SDRF norms.

An official statement said that the members of SEC had a consensus on adding five more disasters of a local nature to the already notified list as per SDRF.

These include Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), lightening and thunderstorms, heavy snowfall, incidents of man-animal conflict and boat capsizing.

These disasters were notified as J&K-specific disasters for disbursement of the benefits to the affected persons as per the guidelines/items and norms set under SDRF.

The SEC also gave its accent to release of over Rs 6 Cr in favour of Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Srinagar, Rajouri and Ramban on their requisition for additional funds for meeting the expenses of various disasters which have occurred in these districts during this year.

It also decided to release an amount of Rs 6.5 Cr in favour of HG/CD/SDRF for modernising the force by providing different kinds of equipment like drones, remote controlled Lifebuoy, Fire entry suits, Power Descenders, and Battery operated cutter cum spreaders.

The other agenda items which were discussed in this SEC and found takers for their approval include the provisioning of Rs 50 lakhs on account of SDRF capacity building by conducting training programs, mock drills, and preparedness activities during the ensuing financial year. It also decided in favour of giving Rs 30 lakhs to the Department for the upgradation of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) here in J&K.

