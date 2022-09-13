J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter identified

Srinagar, Sep 13 A terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces at Heff Shirmal area in South Kashmir's Shopian district has been identified, officials said on Tuesday.

Police said acting on a specific information regarding the presence of terrorist in village Heff Shirmal area of Shopian on Monday, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, an Army Jawan received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital for treatment," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, one local terrorist identified as Aqib Ahmad Paul, son of Mohd Akram Paul resident of Drawani Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter."

Police said as per its records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and involved in terror crime cases, including attacks on Police and Security forces.

"Arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation. In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation initiated," police said.

