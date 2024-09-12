J&K top cop reviews security scenario in Shopian ahead of Assembly polls

Srinagar, Sep 12 Ahead of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Additional Director General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday conducted a security and election review meeting in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

The J&K top police officer was also accompanied by IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi and IG CRPF, G.K. Verma.

The meeting was attended by DIG South Kashmir Range Anantnag Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG CRPF Awantipora, DIG BSF, DIG ITBP, DIG SSB, SSP Shopian, SSP Pulwama, SSP Awantipora, Commanding Officers of CAPF and other senior officers.

"The meeting aimed to review the overall security arrangements in place in Shopian for the upcoming Phase-1 elections. SSP Shopian Anayat Ali Choudhary gave a detailed outline of the security arrangements, camping locations for CAPF Coys, location of polling booths and strong rooms and the security measures undertaken in the district. The induction of CAPF Coys and the logistic arrangements made for CAPF Coys were also reviewed. Special focus was laid on security of polling booths and strong rooms," a police statement said.

Pulwama SSP and Awantipora SSP Police Department and officers of CAPF gave their feedback and appraised the chairing officer regarding the arrangements put in place in their respective areas of responsibility.

While briefing the officers, ADGP Kumar said: "We are committed to ensuring that every aspect of the electoral process is handled with the utmost professionalism and efficiency."

He also emphasised the need for close coordination with all the security agencies and directed that proactive measures may be taken to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

"He urged upon all the participating officers to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing any potential threats from the ANEs and to maintain a close vigil on anti-national elements. He also advised the officers to brief the jawans on the strict adherence to the election code of conduct and reiterated that any violation of the code of conduct would be dealt with strictly to ensure a fair and impartial election process," the statement added.

"The meeting ended with the concluding remarks by the ADGP Special Police Officer expressing confidence that the comprehensive security measures discussed would contribute to a peaceful and successful election."

