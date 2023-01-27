J&K tourism takes part in int'l tourism fest in Spain

Srinagar, Jan 27 The J&K tourism department is part of India's official tourism delegation at the five-day 43rd edition of FITUR, one of the largest international tourism fairs in the world in Madrid, which was inaugurated by King Felipe VI of Spain, officials said on Friday.

The fair was held between January 18 and 22.

"The King visited the Incredible India Pavilion at the fair after the inauguration. The J&K stall at the India Pavilion featured images about the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. Visual and print publicity materials were displayed and distributed by the tourism department to the visitors. Videos of events organised by the department showcasing the beauty of J&K were played on the LED screens at the pavilion. A presentation regarding offbeat destinations was also given to the visitors," an official statement said.

The J&K tourism team interacted with the visitors and other participanting stakeholders and briefed them about J&K's tourism potential, investment opportunities and investor-friendly policies.

Ambassador of India to Spain, Dinesh Patnaik, also visited the J&K stall and complimented the department for its efforts to boost tourism.

"In his interaction with the members of the J&K delegation, Patnaik said he was happy to see J&K tourism participating in the event. He also assured full support to J&K tourism in organising road shows and other promotional events in Spain in the future. Patnaik also encouraged J&K tourism to participate in all major events," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor