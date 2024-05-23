Jammu and Kashmir: Tractor Crushes 7-Year-Old Boy to Death in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 23: A 7-year-old boy was crushed to death on Thursday by a tractor on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Officials said that the boy was on a reactor ride when the driver was tilling land in Padshahi Bagh outskirts area of Srinagar. The victim has been identified as Ahmad son of Muhammad Haroon Rather, a resident of Padshahi Bagh Srinagar.

“The boy fell and came under the tyre of the tractor and died on the spot,” officials said. Tractor accidents due to untrained drivers and tractor owners driving these in their fields away from the eyes of the traffic police are increasing in J&K.

