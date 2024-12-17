J&K traffic cop suspended for misbehaviour with lawyer

Jammu, Dec 17 An Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Traffic Police was placed under suspension on Tuesday for alleged misbehaviour with a local lawyer in Jammu city.

The alleged misbehaviour incident led to a road blockade as lawyers demonstrated against the conduct of the traffic policeman, prompting swift action from the authorities.

"The suspended officer has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kamal Kumar. According to the lawyers, the officer allegedly misbehaved with one of their colleagues sparking outrage within the legal community. The Bar Association, Jammu had strongly condemned the incident demanding strict action against the officer. The Association further alleged that ASI Kamal Kumar is a habitual offender who frequently misuses his authority and misbehaves with the public," an official said.

Responding to the protest, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Jammu suspended the officer pending further investigation into the matter.

The J&K Traffic Police has come under public pressure during the last month after two youths were killed in a road rage accident in Srinagar on November 15.

Two teenagers died and two others were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a divider in Srinagar city on November 15. The accident had sparked calls for strict action against underage driving in the Valley.

The four teenagers involved in the accident were students of Class 11. The entire accident was captured on CCTV and showed their SUV crashing into the parked truck.

Several people including politicians expressed grief over the loss of lives, while the incident triggered calls from society to ban underage driving.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said road sense shows no sign of improving.

Traffic police later started a campaign against underage driving and those violating traffic rules. In Srinagar city alone, over 3,000 vehicles of various types were seized during the anti-underage driving campaign by police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor