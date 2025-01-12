J&K: Unprecedented security ahead of PM Modi's visit to inaugurate Sonamarg Tunnel

Srinagar, Jan 12 Extra ordinary security arrangements were in place on Sunday throughout the Kashmir Valley as areas around Sonamarg and Gagangir in Ganderbal district were literally security-sealed to keep miscreants and anti-national elements at bay ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival on Monday.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel on Monday to make Srinagar-Sonamarg an all-weather road.

Authorities ordered that all government offices would function in Ganderbal district on Sunday so that officials remain available to furnish the information sought by the security forces and the administration.

Vehicular movement and passage of pedestrians are monitored and checked by the police and the security forces at various places in all the 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley. Srinagar, Bandipora and Baramulla districts, congruous to Ganderbal district are more in security focus than other districts.

All vehicles entering Ganderbal district are thoroughly checked, occupants frisked, and electronic equipment used to scan the boots of vehicles and the underbelly.

Traffic ahead of Kangan town in Ganderbal district remained out of bounds unless one carried special passes issued by the security officials. Gagangir and Sonamarg are 45 km ahead of Kangan town on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

All hotels, restaurants, shops, Dhabas and other establishments are being checked and the antecedents of the occupants checked and cross-checked. Villages, hamlets, forests and mountain peaks in 20 km radius of Gagangir and Sonamarg have been dominated by the army and the security forces.

Round-the-clock patrolling by the security forces is going on throughout the Srinagar-Leh highway up to Baltal, the farthest end of the Valley.

Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway has been suspended from Saturday to Monday.

The innermost layer of the Prime Minister's security is managed by the special protection group (SPG) that remains deployed exclusively for the security of the PM.

The second and third layers are guarded by the security forces and the police while the army looks after the outermost layer that extends up to 20 km from the venue of the Prime Minister's public rally at Sonamarg and the Z-Morh tunnel.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Z-Morh tunnel that bypasses the stretch of road from Gagangir to Sonamarg.

This stretch is prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall during the winter months.

After inaugurating the tunnel in the presence of Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah and other dignitaries, the PM is scheduled to address a public rally in Sonamarg.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) oversees the Z-Morh tunnel constructed by APCO infratech Private Limited at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore. The construction of the tunnel was started in 2018.

This tunnel will make Sonamarg an all-weather tourist destination, thereby helping employment for local youth, boost trade, tourism, traffic to Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra and businesses.

The Z-Morh Tunnel is a 6.5 km long 2-lane road tunnel between Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is named after the Z-shaped stretch of road that the tunnel has replaced (Z-Morh translates to "Z-turn" in English).

The road used before was avalanche-prone and used to get blocked for several months, but the Z-Morh tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to the Sonamarg tourist town.

It takes only 15 minutes to travel the 6.5 km long tunnel compared to hours over the zig-zag road up and down the hills.

The Zojila Tunnel being constructed across the Zojila Pass together with the Z-Morh tunnel will make journey to Ladakh region safer and possibly throughout the year.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Saturday to oversee the arrangements being made for PM Modi's arrival on Monday.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji’s visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all-year-round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," he wrote on X on January 11.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also posted some pictures of the area he visited on Saturday.

All eyes are now fixed on Monday when the dream of making Sonamarg an all-weather destination becomes a reality after the Prime Minister dedicates the Z-Morh tunnel to the nation.

