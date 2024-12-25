J&K: With over 25,000 houses built under PMAY, Doda ranks second in Jammu region

Doda, Dec 25 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) since its launch in 2016, has brought transformational changes in the lives of people across the country. Even those residing in border states have also benefited from the scheme.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Doda has made its mark for the successful implementation of the scheme and is also taking the lead in reaching out to the beneficiaries. Today, it ranks second in Jammu province and eighth in the entire Union Territory in terms of PMAY implementation.

According to official figures, more than 30,000 houses have been approved under the PMAY scheme. Out of this, about 26,000 houses have been physically completed till date while work is going on for over 4,000 houses.

Giving a break-up of the scheme roll-out, Doda Assistant Commission Development (ACD) Manoj Kumar told IANS that 30404 PMAY houses have been approved so far while work is in progress on 4404 houses.

He also said that recovery proceedings will begin for those who have not initiated construction of their dwelling units, after receiving government aid.

Elaborating on the scheme, he said, “This scheme is for the houseless and those living in kuccha houses. Many families have got themselves registered under the scheme. The registered beneficiaries have received government assistance to build their own houses. Those who were left out in previous phases have the option to apply under the PMAY yojana again.”

“Government assistance is provided directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts. This has uplifted their social status and overall well-being,” he added.

Under the PMAY scheme, scores of people in Jammu and Kashmir are getting a lot of benefits. Joginder Prakash, a resident of Malwas Block in Bhagwah district of Doda is one of the beneficiaries, who built his house under the scheme.

Earlier Joginder Prakash and his entire family used to live in a shed and had to face a lot of problems, but now he has built his house under the PMAY scheme and the entire family is living a good life under one roof.

