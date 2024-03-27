J&K: Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 27 A youth was found dead on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances in J&K’s Srinagar city.

Police sources said that a 20-year-old identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar city.

“The body of the youth has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities and to ascertain the actual cause of the youth’s death.

“Police have taken cognisance of the incident and an investigation has been started,” sources said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor