JKPSI paper leak case, CBI raids 30 locations across the country

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting search operations at more than thirty locations including in Jammu, Srinagar and Bengaluru in connection with the irregularities in the exam for sub- inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The paper was allegedly leaked by the accused. The exams were being conducted in March.

The CBI after getting a complaint about the leak filed a case against 33 accused.

"Dr Karnail Singh of BSF who is a medical officer, Avinash Gupta owner of tutorial classes and Narayan Dutt who runs Merit Trax Private Limited Bengaluru which conducted the exams are the main culprits in the FIR," the CBI said.

The official said that they have found incriminating documents during the raids which are currently going on.

The raids are going on in Akhnoor and Domana in Jammu and other places in Bengaluru.

The administration had cancelled the sub-inspectors' recruitment examination conducted for 1200 posts in the Jammu and Kashmir police. After this, the investigation into the rigging was handed over to the CBI. Now fresh recruitment exams for the 1200 posts will be held.

