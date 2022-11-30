JLF announces final list of speakers

New Delhi, Nov 30 Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) which will run from January 19-23 at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur announced the final list of participating speakers today.

It includs writer Akshaya Mukul, author Alka Saraogi, author Amia Srinivasan, publisher Ananda Devi, Pulitzer-Prize winning author Caroline Elkins, academic David Wengrow, 2022 Hasselblad Award recipient Dayanita Singh, member of Lok Sabha Varun Gandhi, Indian Monk and the winner of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award - Gaur Gopal Das, flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, scriptwriter, lyricist, and poet Javed Akhtar, author Jonathan Freedland, award-winning correspondent for The Guardian Luke Harding, academic and author Maryam Aslany, author Merlin Sheldrake, CEO of cult.fit Mukesh Bansal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited Nandan Nilekani.

The much-anticipated list goes on to mention filmmaker Onir, historian and writer Orlando Figes, 2007 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Journalism Literature and Creative Communications Arts P. Sainath, Sahitya Akademi Golden Jubilee Award and the JLF Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Awardee Ranjit Hoskote, historian and academic Ruth Harris, economist and writer Sanjeev Sanyal, author and senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, author and politician Shashi Tharoor, Pulitzer Prize for General Non-Fiction - Siddhartha Mukherjee, internationally bestselling author Simon Sebag-Montefiore, writer and rapper Sumit Samos, author Toby Walsh, Director of the V&A - the world's leading museum of art, design, and performance Tristam Hunt; pop singer Usha Uthup, writer Vidya Krishnan, political scientist Yascha Mounk, and translator of the winning novel of JCB prize for Literature 2022, Baran Farooqi. The Festival will also feature histor like Tom Holland, Alex von Tunzelmann, David Olusoga, Edward Chancellor, and Katy Hessel, amongst others.

The previously announced list of speakers includes journalist, writer, and translator Arunava Sinha; Sahitya Akademi Award winner Aruna Chakravarti; award-winning writer Ana Filomena Amaral; leading bi-lingual editor, writer, and translator Manisha Chaudhry; Padmabhushan awardee Mridul Kirti; and former diplomat Navdeep Suri.

