JMM-Cong-RJD leaders amassed huge wealth by sucking blood of tribals: Rajnath

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), Nov 5 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD leaders, claiming they amassed huge wealth by sucking the blood of tribals.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga, Rajnath Singh said that JMM, Congress and RJD leaders have made a mockery of the tribals by sucking their blood.

“They have acquired immense wealth. The recovery of hundreds of crores of rupees from the hideouts of the Congress MP and the PA of a Congress Minister is proof of this,” he added.

He said that Bangladeshi infiltrators are continuously entering and settling in Jharkhand and occupying the land of the tribals. “Chief Minister Hemant Soren should explain how the population of tribals in Santhal Pargana has come down to only 28 per cent. It is surprising that despite this, they are claiming to work for the welfare of the tribals.”

The Union minister appealed to the people to vote for the BJP, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party has given the most respect to the tribals. “After the formation of the BJP government, no infiltrator will be able to occupy the land of the tribals. The BJP government will make life difficult for those who do so,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said that JMM, Congress and RJD are fused firecrackers whereas BJP is a powerful rocket that will take Jharkhand to new heights.

“Jharkhand and BJP have a cordial relationship. No other party has done the work of creating Jharkhand. But the Bharatiya Janata Party has done it. Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed that as long as this area remains a part of Bihar, the expected development of our poor and tribals will not be possible, Jharkhand must become a separate state,” he said.

“We made Jharkhand a state; we thought that the newly formed Jharkhand state will become a developed state. But whenever Congress- JMM-RJD ruled, Jharkhand kept sinking, poverty kept increasing,” he said.

“Thirteen Chief Ministers were elected, many of them also went to jail, but I can claim with conviction that no chief minister of our Bharatiya Janata Party has gone to jail. When they (coalition leaders) come, they come to build their houses, but if our government comes, we come to build the state of Jharkhand. This is the biggest difference between them and us,” Rajnath Singh claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor