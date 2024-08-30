JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Replaces Champai Soren in Hemant Soren Cabinet in Jharkhand (Watch Video)

Ahead of the assembly polls, Jharkhand is witnessing intense political drama as Ramdas Soren replaced Champai Soren in the state cabinet after taking oath as state cabinet minister in Hemant Soren government on Friday, August 30. This move follows the resignation of the former JMM Chief Minister from his positions as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday.

Before taking the oath, Ghatshila MLA Ramdas Soren arrived in the capital, Ranchi, at the request of Hemant Soren. Upon his arrival on Friday, he first visited Dishem Guru Shibu Soren’s residence to seek his blessings.

JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Takes Oath as Cabinet Minister

VIDEO | #Jharkhand: JMM MLA from Ghatshila, Ramdas Soren, takes oath as cabinet minister in Hemant Soren government.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/JA626U2Tih — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2024

Ramdas Soren, accompanied by his wife and family members, visited Guruji's residence. There, he and his wife touched Dishom Guru Shibu Soren's feet to receive his blessings. After this, Ramdas Soren proceeded to Raj Bhavan to take the oath as a minister.

Supporters and party workers joined him as he departed from his official residence in Ranchi to Guruji's residence, with a convoy of supporters following him.