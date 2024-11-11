JMM releases manifesto promising domicile policy based on 1932 land survey

Ranchi, Nov 11 On the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a key member of the ruling coalition, unveiled its manifesto titled ‘Adhikaar Patra’ here on Monday.

Released by party supremo Shibu Soren, the manifesto focuses on safeguarding the rights of the state's tribal and marginalised communities while promoting socio-economic development. The party has promised to implement domicile policy based on 1932 Khatian (land survey records) to define local residents.

The JMM has pledged to increase the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and to introduce a Sarna-tribal religion code.

The party has vowed to establish a dedicated ministry for the welfare of backward classes.

The party also announced plans to revoke the Land Acquisition (Jharkhand) Amendment Act, 2017 and the Land Bank Policy introduced during the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das.

JMM has accused the BJP of corruption in digitising land records and has pledged to restore Gram Sabha authority over land matters, promising strict action against irregularities along with full implementation of the Fifth Schedule and the PESA Act (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) to protect tribal land rights.

The manifesto includes simplifying the process for issuing caste and residential certificates for landless Dalits and displaced people, with a six-month deadline for issuance after forming the government.

Restoration of Gram Sabha powers by reversing amendments to the Forest Conservation Act and all pending forest lease claims approved by Gram Sabhas under the Forest Rights Act will be expedited, according to the JMM manifesto.

The party if comes back to power will review all irrigation projects and will ensure Jharkhand’s maximum share in reservoir water allocations along with the establishment of a ‘Rehabilitation Commission’ for those facing displacement.

The JMM has vowed to expand rail networks and internet connectivity to every panchayat along with enhanced road infrastructure, creation of new administrative blocks, and support for undertrial prisoners.

The JMM manifesto talks about the formation of a Tribal Regiment in the armed forces, interest-free loans to farmers, a minimum wage of Rs 350 per day for MGNREGA workers, and an increased Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy with a 50 per cent hike in the support price for forest products.

The manifesto pledges to establish CM Schools of Excellence every 500 km and 4,500 Panchayat-level Adarsh Vidyalayas, along with a degree college in every block and a polytechnic college in every subdivision.

Fast-tracking the recruitment of 45,000 jobs in various sectors, including teaching, constabulary, and clerical positions has also been included in the manifesto.

The party vows to give 33 per cent reservation to women in all government appointments, the introduction of the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ providing a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 to women, support for women self-help groups, and construction of hostels for rural students and working women.

