JN.1 Covid-19 Update: India Reports 827 Cases, Maharashtra Tops The List With 250

India has logged 827 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 across 12 states, with Maharashtra leading the way with 250 infections, as of Jan. 11, 2024. A total of 827 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 12 states in India till today, sources were quoted as saying by the Asian News International (ANI) agency.

Here's a breakdown of the state-wise distribution of JN.1 cases:

Maharashtra: 250

Karnataka: 199

Kerala: 155

Goa: 49

Gujarat: 36

Andhra Pradesh: 30

Rajasthan: 30

Tamil Nadu: 26

Telangana: 26

Delhi: 22

Odisha: 3

Haryana: 1

The JN.1 sub-variant, considered a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization (WHO), is distinct from the currently dominant BA.2.86 sub-variant. While its transmissibility and severity remain under investigation, initial reports suggest most JN.1 cases exhibit mild symptoms.