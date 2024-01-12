Jnanpith laureate MT Vasudevan Nair's statements make Kerala CPI(M) uneasy

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 12 Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s statements on how power can tilt the scales and a warning about the Stalinist cult has left the ruling CPI(M) embarrassed.

Kerala's one of most popular scholars made the remarks in presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The 90-year-old highly celebrated writer, MT (as he is popularly known) was delivering the keynote address at the 7th edition of the Kerala Literature Festival at Kozhikode on Thursday evening.

MT took the names of legendary Communist EMS Namboodiripad and his style, leaving many wondering if he was comparing EMS with Vijayan.

The party organ of the CPI(M) ‘Deshabhimani’ tried to play it down by pointing out that MT never was referring to Vijayan or the Left government.

CPI(M) strongman and the convener of the ruling Left, E.P. Jayarajan said that the media had got it totally wrong.

State Cultural Fisheries and Cinema Minister Saji Cherian tried their best to cover it up. But a fellow traveler of MT, N.E.Sudheer, however, pointed out that when he met the veteran at his residence on the previous day, he had told that he would be making a statement as he had prepared everything in writing. And later after he met him, he said, “I was not criticizing, instead told facts as I felt if it is of any use for anyone to introspect, it would be good also,” pointed out Sudheer.

Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala said MT’s statements were directed at Vijayan and PM Modi and all hope this will open the eyes of those who have been referred to.

Incidentally, ever since the second term of Vijayan began in 2021, he has been coming under regular attack, especially his autocratic style of functioning, and what’s even more surprising is barring veteran top CPI(M) leader G.Sudhakaran in a veiled attack, none has dared to open their mouth and hence when MT aired it, the CPI(M) has become jittery.

