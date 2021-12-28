JNU imposes night curfew on campus in wake of rising COVID cases in Delhi

In wake of rising cases of COVID in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) imposed a daily night curfew on the campus from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

"All stakeholders of the University are hereby, informed that the curfew will be in force in the University premises from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders. However, there shall be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged in emergency services, medical emergency and supply of goods during the curfew period on the production of validI-card," reads the JNU notification.

The University further said that persons to and fro the airport, railway station, ISBTs are allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

The JNU notification said that shops dealing with essential foods, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, pharmaceuticals and ATMs are allowed to function. Whereas, all other shops, school canteens and dhabas shall be closed during the curfew timings.

JNU instructed its Security Branch to ensure COVID appropriate behavior in all areas as well as at all shops which are providing essential goods and services such as grocery shops, medicine shops, fruit and vegetable shops.

"It should be ensured that the people, who are visiting these shops, are strictly followingCOVID appropriate behavior and are wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing etcwithout fail," reads JNU notification.

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID cases.

Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect in the national capital from today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital. Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

The national capital reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor