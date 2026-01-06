JNU security officer seeks FIR against students raising objectionable slogans on campus

New Delhi, Jan 6 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief security officer (CSO) Naveen Yadav on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Police, requesting a registration of an FIR over the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the university campus.

Several Left-wing student organisations raised anti-PM Modi, HM Shah slogans at JNU on Monday at 'Guerrilla Dhaba', during a programme held to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the January 2020 attack on students and teachers at JNU by masked assailants.

In his letter to Vasant Kunj SHO, the CSO said that a programme was held outside the Sabarmati Hostel to commemorate the anniversary of the attack under the title "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba".

"At the time of commencement, the gathering appeared to be limited to commemorating the said anniversary. The number of students present at the spot was approximately 30-35. The prominent students identified during the programme included Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, Danish Ali, Saad Azmi, Mehboob Ilahi, Kanishk, Pakeeza Khan, Shubham, and others," he said.

However, he mentioned that during the course of the programme, the Supreme Court announced the rejection of bail pleas to former university students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, and the "nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly".

"Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the Honourable Supreme Court of India. The raising of such slogans is wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates the JNU Code of Conduct, and has the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University," the CSO said.

He mentioned that the slogans raised were "clearly audible, deliberate, and repeated", which indicates "intentional and conscious misconduct" rather than any "spontaneous or inadvertent expression".

"The act reflects a wilful disregard for institutional discipline, established norms of civil discourse, and the peaceful academic character of the University campus," Yadav said.

The CSO further mentioned that officials from the Security Department were present at the site at the time of the incident and were closely monitoring the situation. The security personnel present included Inspector (SSS) Gorkhanath, Supervisor Vishal Kumar, and Security Guards Jai Kumar Meena and Pooja.

In the letter, he further urged the police to lodge an FIR under the relevant sections of BNS.

The incident took place on Monday evening, after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, raising anti-government slogans at the campus. Among the slogans shouted was "Modi-Shah ki kabra khudegi, JNU ki dharti par".

