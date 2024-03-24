JNUSU election results likely late on Sunday

New Delhi, March 24 The election results of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) are likely to be announced late on Sunday.

A total of 5,600 votes were polled on Friday which is roughly around 73 per cent of total students who are enrolled with the JNUSU. This is about five per cent more than last time.

So far, 3,295 votes have been counted out of which early trends show that Dhananjay, candidate for JNUSU President from Left Alliance has got 1637 votes while Umesh Chandra Ajmeera from ABVP has got 1368 votes.

For the post of Vice President, Avijit Ghosh of Left has secured 1445 votes while Deepika Sharma of ABVP has got 1162 votes.

For the post of General Secretary, Arjun Anand of ABVP got 1506 votes and for the same post Priyanshi Arya of BAPSA supported by the Left secured 1825 votes.

For the post of Joint Secretary, Govind Dangi of ABVP is leading with a total of 1618 votes while Sajid of Left has secured 1572 votes so far.

Student unions have said that the counting of votes is underway which may be completed by 11 pm on Sunday.

The student union elections were held in JNU after a gap of four years.

--IANS

