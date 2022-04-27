JOB Alert: Recruitment for 696 posts including Credit Manager in Bank of India

There is good news for job seekers now. The bank has a golden opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs. Bank of India (BOI) has started recruitment for various posts. Under this vacancy, 696 posts including Credit Manager and Risk Manager will be filled. The application process for this recruitment has started from 26th April 2022. Candidates will have to apply online for these posts. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Bank of India bankofindia.co.in. The last date to apply is May 10, 2022.

Vacancies:

1. The Economist - 2

2. Statics - 2

3. Risk Manager - 2

Credit Analyst - 53

Credit Officer - 484

6. Tech Appraisal - 9

7. IT Manager - 21

8. Senior IT Manager - 23

To know more about the posts, candidates can read the information given on the official website of Bank of India. Candidates applying for these posts will have to pay an application fee of Rs.850 / -.

Selection Process

Candidates applying for these positions will be selected through online tests, group discussions and personal interviews. During the examination, candidates will be given questions in both Hindi and English languages. Candidates selected for these posts will be given government jobs.