Job opportunity to become Passport Officer; check details

There is a golden opportunity for government jobs for candidates who have completed their education up to graduation. Recruitment is being done in Passport Office. Ministry of External Affairs is recruiting for the post of Passport Officer. Passport Officer Recruitment 2022 has started in 21 cities including Hyderabad, Nagpur, Madurai from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata. Apply for the job through offline mode. You can visit the official website of passport office i.e. passportindia.gov.in to get complete job information. The Government of India has issued a job notification and the posts of Passport Officer and Deputy Officer under the Ministry of External Affairs are going to be filled. Find out how many seats and salary in any city...

Recruitment in any city

>> Madurai- 1 Vacancy (This Vacancy is for the post of Passport Officer) All other posts are going to be recruited for the post of Deputy Passport Officer.

>> Total 10 seats for cities Amritsar, Bareilly, Jalandhar, Jammu, Nagpur, Panaji, Raipur, Shimla, Srinagar, Sarat. One seat will be filled in each city.

>> Ahmedabad- 1 seat

>> Chandigarh- 1 seat

>> Delhi- 2 seats

>> Guwahati- 1 seat

>> Hyderabad- 1 seat

>> Jaipur- 1 seat

>> Kolkata- 2 seats

>> Kozhikode- 1 seat

>> Mumbai- 2 seats

>> Pune- 1 seat

The salary of Passport Officer will be as per Level 12. The pay scale will be from Rs 78,800 to Rs 2.09 lakh per month. Apart from this, DA, HRA and other allowances will also be given. To calculate all, the starting salary of Passport Officer will be Rs 1.50 lakh per month. If we talk about the Deputy Passport Officer, they will be paid according to level 11. Pay scale Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.8 lakh per month. That means the starting salary will be Rs 1.30 lakh per month.

How to Apply for Passport Office Job?

You can click on the following link to apply for the job online. It provides you complete information about the job. It also mentions the form and biodata format. click here