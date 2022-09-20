Jodhpur inspires: Daughter of HC Judge's driver clears judiciary exam, two brothers crack NEET

Jaipur, Sep 20 Are Tier 2 and Tier 3 students capable of breaking through the barrier and achieving their dreams with the right mentoring and teaching? Can they clear competitive exams and spread their wings?

These questions might haunt you if you are from a small town, however, the story of two brothers from Jodhpur and a girl from this town should inspire all. The brothers cracked NEET and the girl cleared her judiciary exam with the help of apps available in today's time.

The three have proved the fact that place or location is not a challenge if one decides to make the future bright.

In Jodhpur, 23-year-old Kartika Gehlot, daughter of the driver employed at the Jodhpur branch of the Rajasthan High court, managed to crack the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam and secured 66th rank in the exam, whose results were announced recently.

Kartika was keen on wearing the black robes of the judiciary and her parents used to suggest that she earn the black robes by studying and hard work. Due to Covid, she switched over offline classes to online coaching on an edutech app. She said, "I credit first to my parents for fueling the passion in me and showing the right direction and secondly, to this App for providing me the best education in difficult times."

Kartika's parents always told her: "Listen to the videos and write notes," and she thoroughly followed these instructions

Similarly, two brothers, Mukesh Rathore and Pankaj Rathore, sons of an e-mitra kiosk operator in Jodhpur, have successfully passed the NEET Exams. E-mitra is a single window kiosk service offered by the Government of Rajasthan. Mukesh got 690 out of 720 points and aims to continue his medical studies at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Mukesh's older brother, Pankaj also performed well in the exams and is looking forward to bagging a seat at one of the prestigious medical institutes in the country. The brothers hail from a small middle class family in Jodhpur. The family members said that amid a rigorous study routine, the brothers used to help the family with the kiosk, monitoring the accounts and opening and closing timings, apart from other activities.

"Every science student wants to succeed in the NEET exams, and with the help of coaching, I was able to do that. I studied from my NCERT textbooks and did a lot of practice. My performance was greatly aided by the lessons and advice provided by the teachers," said Mukesh Rathore.

Talking about this achievement, Dr Nirmal Gehlot, his mentor and CEO of Utkarsh Classes and Edutech said, "This is a matter of great pride for the city of Jodhpur as it has not sent a student to the AIIMS in many years. Mukesh can potentially break that record. We are happy to provide affordable and effective coaching to help deserving students achieve their goals..."

Lakhs of students from across the country compete for 43,000 medical seats in the NEET exam every year. Moreover, getting a shot at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi is the gold standard for aspirants across the country.

"A seat in AIIMS is often bagged by students from big cities, with a surfeit of coaching options and access to top schools and study material. However, we have demonstrated that students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are capable of breaking through the barrier and achieving their dreams with the right mentoring and teaching," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor