Jodhpur Shocker: 50-Year Old Female Beautician’s Body Chopped and Buried in 10-Foot Pit; Shocking Video Emerges

In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, authorities discovered dismembered remains of a 50-year-old woman, identified as beautician Anita Chaudhary, who had been missing since October 28. Anita was last seen closing her beauty parlor in the afternoon but failed to return home that evening. Concerned, her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary, reported her disappearance to the police the following day. Investigators soon identified a suspect, Ghulamuddin, also known as Gul Mohammad, who operated a shop in the same building as Anita’s salon, and was reportedly acquainted with her.

Through her phone records, the police traced her last known location to Gangana, where the accused resides. Anita had reportedly taken an auto to the area, and the driver confirmed he had dropped her there. When the police visited Gul Mohammad’s house in Gangana, his wife informed them she had been away for three days at her sister's residence. She also revealed that her husband had confessed to her about Anita’s murder and claimed her body was buried on their property.A police team then excavated a 10-foot-deep pit at the scene, where they unearthed body parts, including a torso, arms, and legs, buried in two plastic bags.