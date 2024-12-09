Joint declaration between Israel-Rajasthan to enhance international cooperation in water resources sector

Jaipur, Dec 9 A joint declaration was signed between the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Rajasthan's Water Resources Department to enhance international cooperation in the water sector on the inaugural day of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024.

Additionally, a ‘Letter of Intent’ was also signed between the Government of Rajasthan and the Danish Embassy to collaborate on the revival of the Saraswati Paleochannel.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressed the session, emphasising the importance of water conservation. He stated that due to climate change, rainfall patterns have drastically changed, with some regions suffering from severe water scarcity while others face excess. To address these issues, he highlighted the need for efficient water management practices.

Shekhawat said that saving every drop of water is crucial for securing the future of upcoming generations. He further advocated for wastewater treatment, water recycling, and the reduction of irrigation water usage. The minister also praised Israel's successful water management technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler systems.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat noted that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047, Rajasthan is hosting this three-day conference to attract significant investments and contribute to the nation’s growth.

He assured that the state government is committed to ensuring water security for future generations, with ongoing initiatives such as the Revised PKC-Integrated ERCP, the Yamuna Water MoU, and the Dewas project.

Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department, Abhay Kumar, called for a collective effort to conserve and sustainably manage water resources, ensuring that every drop counts.

The session featured discussions among industry leaders, water resource experts, and other guests on the urgent need for sustainable water management in the face of climate change, rapid urbanisation, and increasing water demand.

