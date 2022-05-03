Jolt to JD(S) as Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP in K'taka

Bengaluru, May 3 In a major jolt to regional party JD(S) in Karnataka, the Chairperson of the Legislative Council and senior leader, Basavaraj Horatti joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Along with Shah, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar were present on the occasion.

Horatti, representing Janata Dal (Secular) for decades, was one of its important leaders who contributed to the growth of the regional party in central and north Karnataka.

He contested in MLC elections. After joining the BJP, he is expected to further strengthen the base of BJP in the central and north Karnataka region.

Horatti belongs to the Lingayat Community from north Karnataka. Once a blue-eyed boy of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he felt sidelined in the party after Kumaraswamy took over the reins of the party. Horatti had announced his decision to join the BJP much earlier, the formal announcement was not made till date.

