Joshimath land subsidence: PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM; inquires about rehabilitation of affected residents

In a telephonic conversation wih Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents of Joshimath in the wake of the land subsidence incident.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the PM Modi inquired about the progress of immediate and long-term action plans to mitigate and resolve the concerns of residents.

"PM Modi spoke to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the telephone and inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected residents and the progress of the immediate and long-term action plan to solve the problem," the Uttarakhand CMO said in a statement.

The CMO added that the Prime Minister was personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the ongoing work to ensure the safety of civilians in the area.

PM Modi also assured all possible assistance to save Joshimath in his telephonic conversation with CM Dhami.

In the wake of civilians fearing for their safety and camping outdoors at Joshimath in Chamoli district in the wake of the land subsidence, the PMO had earlier said it would hold a high-level meeting on Sunday afternoon.

"Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra will hold a high-level review with the Cabinet Secretary and senior officials of Government and members of National Disaster Management Authority at PMO today afternoon," an official release said.

District officials of Joshimath also attended the meeting via video conferencing.

According to the release, senior officers of Uttarakhand also attended the review through video conferencing.

The meeting was held in the loght of cracks developing in several houses in the area in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the formation of a coordination committee at the government level, led by the Additional Chief Secretary, and at the local level under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Garhwal, to mobilise urgent relief and rescue of the civilians affected by the Joshimath landslide and subsidence.

also called Jyotirmath, Joshimath is said to be the winter retreat of Lord Badrinath, whose idol is brought down from the main Badrinath temple to the Vasudeva temple in Joshimath every winter. The holy town also ranks as a prominent pilgrimage centre.

Following the appearance of cracks in houses, a total of 66 families, so far, are reported to have migrated from Joshimath.

"The district administration has made arrangements for the families affected by the natural calamity to stay in safe relief camps," an official said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited the relief camps, taking stock of arrangements.

"All requirements are being taken care of at the earliest," he said.

Residents of Joshimath have been living in fear after cracks started appearing in houses and roadways. Many were evacuated and shifted to night shelters run by the local municipality.

According to the District Disaster Management Department, cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said.

Locals said that the people affected by the landslide have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they said they are clueless how soon the houses will be allotted to them.

