Joshimath: So far 863 buildings identified where cracks found due to land subsidence

Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in the Dhak village of Joshimath in Chamoli District, affected by the land subsidence on Saturday.

The DM directed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to provide a contour map of the land in Dhak soon. After taking suggestions from the affected people, a detailed plan for displacement should be prepared by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

So far, the district administration has identified 863 buildings that have developed cracks due to subsidence in the Joshimath city area.

According to the DM, out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone.

Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said that reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened after Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall recently.

Khurana said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are on alert if any tragedy arises due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath.

Regarding the condition of the relief camps in Joshimath, he said that the team is working to provide all necessary facilities to the family.

He said that an executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps.

Earlier on January 20, Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha briefed the media about the rehabilitation and relief work being done in Joshimath and informed that an amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been allotted as immediate assistance to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50 thousand per family.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 3.27 crores have been distributed to 218 affected families in Joshimath as an advance relief, informed Sinha.

Incidentally, along with Joshimath, the same phenomenon of land subsidence is also being reported from other areas of Uttarakhand including Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, and Karanprayag.

( With inputs from ANI )

