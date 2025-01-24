JP Nadda assured me of BJP's support: Sriramulu amid 'infighting'

Ballari, Jan 24 Former minister B. Sriramulu, who recently offered to resign from the BJP, claimed on Friday that party President J. P. Nadda dialled him and assured him of support.

Sharing the details of the conversation to the media in Ballari, Sriramulu stated that Union Health Minister Nadda telephoned him on Thursday and advised him to resolve the matter "within the four walls".

He claimed that the Union Minister invited him to Delhi to discuss the issues.

The political development comes close on the heels of Karnataka in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal remarks against Sriramulu after which he offered to quit the party.

On his 'quitting remark', Sriramulu said: "Credibility is important in politics and one should not lose it. I raised my voice as my self-respect was challenged. I will go to New Delhi. All I ask from the party is to respect my work and not to humiliate me."

Sriramulu also said that he briefed Union Minister Nadda about matters raised by Agarwal in the party's core committee meeting.

"Union Minister Nadda told me that he is working in the interest of backward classes and his concerns are already communicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Sriramulu said.

"Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from the state, also called me and advised me to call Nadda. However, before, I could contact him, I got a call from him," Sriramulu claimed.

Sriramulu claimed that Union Minister Joshi told him that Agarwal was ready to withdraw his remarks.

He claimed that Agarwal humiliated him during a recent state core committee meeting. According to Sriramulu, Agarwal blamed him for the party's defeat in the by-election for the Sandur Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy stated in Mandya on Friday that if Sriramulu is willing to join the Congress, he will welcome it.

"The talks were on in the party that Sriramulu would come to our fold during the Lok Sabha election. Somehow, he decided to stay with the BJP," the Minister said.

