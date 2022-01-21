JP Nadda lauds Centre's decision to install statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday welcomed the Centre's decision to install a grand statue of the freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the leader, and termed it "true tribute" to Netaji.

"I welcome the decision of Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji to install a grand statue at India Gate in memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the great freedom fighter, the ideal of crores of Indians. This decision is a true tribute to Netaji's loyalty, devotion, and dedication towards the country," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate.

"At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India's indebtedness to him," the Prime Minister said in a tweet today.

The Prime Minister said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23.

"Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji's birth anniversary," tweeted PM Modi.

Official sources have informed that the dimensions of Netaji's statue would be 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

( With inputs from ANI )

