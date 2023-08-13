JU ragging death: Two 2nd year students remanded to police custody till Aug 22

Kolkata, Aug 3 Two second year students of Jadavpur University, Deepsekhar Dutta (19) and Manotosh Ghosh (20), who were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the mysterious death of Swapnadip Kundu, a first year Bengali honours student of the same university, have been remanded to police custody till August 22.

Swapnadip, a fresher in the university, died under after mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on the JU campus on Thursday,

Deepsekhar and Manotosh were presented before a lower court in Kolkata following their arrest on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody till August 22.

On Saturday, the same court had remanded Sourav Chowdhury, a former M.Sc student of JU who's believed to be the main brain behind the ragging racket on the campus, especially in the hostels, to police custody till August 22.

Swapnadip's body was found in front of a students’ hostel on August 10 and preliminary investigation revealed that he became a victim of ragging which most freshers are subjected to.

The police have also found that the victim’s shy approach towards female students prompted some of his hostel mates to label him as a 'gay'. In fact, he had constantly denied having different sexual orientations before the 'mishap' took place.

The night before his death, he even called up his parents in Nadia and told them about the ragging he was subjected to.

