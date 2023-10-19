Judge assaulted in case of road rage in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 19 In a shocking case of road rage, an Additional District Judge (ADJ) was dragged out of his car and assaulted him in full public view on the busy Jopling Road in Lucknow.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the car of the accused grazed past the four-wheeler of ADJ Ashutosh Kumar Singh.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person on a complaint filed by the judge on Wednesday evening.

The accused, who fled in his car after attacking the judge, is yet to be identified.

Singh is special judge, POCSO, in Lucknow court.

DCP (central) Aprna Rajat Kaushik said the police are scanning the CCTV footage from the crime scene to trace the accused.

In his complaint, the ADJ said he was driving his car and his court orderly was also in the vehicle.

“I was driving past the Jopling Road around 7.40 p.m. when a car hit my vehicle on the front left door. The car came to a screeching halt a few metres ahead and a man in his late 20s stepped out of it. He came to me, caught me by my collar, hurled abuses and dragged me out of my car. He pushed me down and tried choking my throat. My orderly Gaurav intervened and saved me from him. He then got back in his car and sped away."

