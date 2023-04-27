"Just wait and watch": Ex-PM Devegowda on upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections

New Delhi [India], April 27 : Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday expressed his confidence in winning the assembly election in Karnataka saying "just wait and watch" the upcoming political developments in the state.

While talking to , the Janata Dal (Secular) leader said, "No reaction on anybody's assessment. It is their assessment. Let them enjoy till the mandate of the people is declared. Just wait and watch how things move in Karnataka."

Earlier this month, Dewegowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy filed his nominations from the Ramanagara segment.

Devegowda ruled out the possibility of forging an alliance with Congress and said that the party aims to win the elections on its own.

"Two national parties and one regional party (JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim "We are going to get the majority". Some people's assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader," Deve Gowda said.

Notably, JDS had stitiched an alliance with the Congress after 2018 polls in which JDS secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats respectively.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

