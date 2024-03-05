Justice Abhijit Ganguly of Calcutta High Court Resigns, Likely to Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Justice Abhijit Ganguly, Calcutta High Court judge, resigned from his post on Tuesday, March 5. He is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Justice Ganguly said he may join any Left parties. However, earlier on March 3, he declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after resigning.

Also Read | Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay Announces Resignation from Calcutta High Court.

According to the NDT report, Ganguly going to meet Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court today and He will going to hold a press confrence at 2 PM. "I have already sent my resignation to the President," he told NDTV.

As a prominent figure in the Calcutta High Court, his departure is likely to have an impact on the judiciary and legal proceedings in the region. The reasons behind Justice Gangopadhyay's decision to resign have not been disclosed publicly.