Justice Ashutosh Kumar to function as Acting Chief Justice of Patna HC

New Delhi, Dec 13 The Centre on Monday issued a notification appointing Justice Ashutosh Kumar as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, shortly after the elevation of incumbent Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran to the Supreme Court was cleared.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Judge of the Patna High Court, to perform the duties of office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran relinquishes charge of his office consequent upon his elevation as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced the appointment of Justice Chandran to the apex court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), was pleased to appoint Justice Chandran, Chief Justice of the Patna High Court as an SC judge.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Krishnan Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice, Patna High Court, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

