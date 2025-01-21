Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya Sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court (Watch Video)

New Delhi: Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya took oath as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The oath was administered by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. The ceremony was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena Singh and other senior officials.

VIDEO | Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court at Raj Niwas Lawns. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi CM Atishi (@AtishiAAP) were in attendance at the event.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Delhipic.twitter.com/grsLMpBtWa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2025

Prior to this appointment, Justice Upadhyaya served as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court from July 29, 2023.

On January 7, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer from the Bombay High Court to the Delhi High Court as Chief Justice. The Centre issued a notification confirming his appointment on January 14.