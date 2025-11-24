Justice J.K. Maheshwari nominated as Chairman of Supreme Court Legal Services Committee

New Delhi, Nov 24 Justice J.K. Maheshwari has been nominated as the new Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC), according to a notification issued by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The nomination was made on Sunday by former Chief Justice of India Justice Bhushan R. Gavai, in exercise of powers under Section 3A of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3A of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 (39 of 1987), the Chief Justice of India is pleased to nominate Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Supreme Court Judge, as Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee with effect from November 24, 2025," said the notification published in the Official Gazette by the NALSA Member Secretary.

Justice Maheshwari succeeds Justice Vikram Nath, who has recently been nominated as the NALSA Executive Chairman.

The Supreme Court Legal Services Committee plays a crucial role in ensuring access to justice for economically weaker and socially marginalised groups seeking to approach the highest court of the land.

NALSA, through the SCLSC and various other mechanisms, continues to strengthen legal aid delivery and reduce barriers to ensure access to justice for individuals who may face financial or social challenges in accessing the justice system.

Article 39A provides that "the State shall secure that the operation of the legal system promotes justice, on a basis of equal opportunity, and shall, in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes or in any other way, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities".

